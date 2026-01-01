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Nick Hornby
Nick Hornby
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Hornby
Nick Hornby
Nick Hornby
Date of Birth
17 April 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.8
State of the Union
(2019)
7.4
High Fidelity
(2020)
7.4
An Education
(2009)
Filmography
7.2
Funny Woman
Drama, Comedy
2023, Great Britain
At Home with the Furys
Reality-TV, Sport
2023, Great Britain
7.4
High Fidelity
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
7.8
State of the Union
Comedy
2019, USA
6.6
Juliet, Naked
Juliet, Naked
Comedy, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Slam
Slam: Tutto per una ragazza
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Italy
7.2
Brooklyn
Brooklyn
Romantic, Drama
2015, Ireland / Great Britain / Canada
Watch trailer
5.8
Wild
Wild
Drama, Biography
2014, USA
Watch trailer
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