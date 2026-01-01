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Nick Hornby
Nick Hornby Nick Hornby
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Hornby

Nick Hornby

Nick Hornby

Date of Birth
17 April 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Writer, Producer

Popular Films

State of the Union 7.8
State of the Union (2019)
High Fidelity 7.4
High Fidelity (2020)
An Education 7.4
An Education (2009)

Filmography

Funny Woman 7.2
Funny Woman
Drama, Comedy 2023, Great Britain
At Home with the Furys
At Home with the Furys
Reality-TV, Sport 2023, Great Britain
High Fidelity 7.4
High Fidelity
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA
State of the Union 7.8
State of the Union
Comedy 2019, USA
Juliet, Naked 6.6
Juliet, Naked Juliet, Naked
Comedy, Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Slam 6.1
Slam Slam: Tutto per una ragazza
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Italy
Brooklyn 7.2
Brooklyn Brooklyn
Romantic, Drama 2015, Ireland / Great Britain / Canada
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Wild 5.8
Wild Wild
Drama, Biography 2014, USA
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