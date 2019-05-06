Menu
State of the Union poster
8.1 IMDb Rating: 7.7
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows State of the Union

State of the Union (2019 - 2022)

State of the Union 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 10 minutes
TV channel Sundance TV
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

At the center of the series "State of the Union" (State of the Union) is the married couple Louise and Tom, who are trying to rebuild their crumbling marriage through couples therapy. Each episode of the series offers an honest yet humorous look at modern relationships. Thanks to the wonderful acting duo of Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd, watching this series is even more captivating. In the Russian version, the characters are voiced by Tatyana Lazareva and Mikhail Shats. In 2019, the series received three Emmy Awards.
Семейный брак - trailer второго сезона
State of the Union  trailer второго сезона
Creator
Nick Hornby
Cast
Rosamund Pike
Chris O'Dowd
Patricia Clarkson
Brendan Gleeson
Sope Dirisu
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
State of the Union - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
State of the Union - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
