At the center of the series "State of the Union" (State of the Union) is the married couple Louise and Tom, who are trying to rebuild their crumbling marriage through couples therapy. Each episode of the series offers an honest yet humorous look at modern relationships. Thanks to the wonderful acting duo of Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd, watching this series is even more captivating. In the Russian version, the characters are voiced by Tatyana Lazareva and Mikhail Shats. In 2019, the series received three Emmy Awards.

