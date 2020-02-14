Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows High Fidelity

High Fidelity (2020 - 2020)

High Fidelity 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Rob lives in New York, where she runs a vinyl record store. She works there with Simon and Sheriz, who can refuse to sell a record because of their critical attitude towards the musician. In Rob's world, there is nothing better than music: she can talk about it endlessly and listen to records until she's blue in the face. But when it comes to relationships with people, she's completely clueless. After the most important person in her life leaves her, Rob desperately hopes to understand what she's doing wrong.
Меломанка - teaser сериала
High Fidelity  teaser сериала
Cast
Zoe Kravitz
Jake Lacy
David H. Holmes
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Antonio Ortiz
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
High Fidelity - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
