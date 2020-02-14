Rob lives in New York, where she runs a vinyl record store. She works there with Simon and Sheriz, who can refuse to sell a record because of their critical attitude towards the musician. In Rob's world, there is nothing better than music: she can talk about it endlessly and listen to records until she's blue in the face. But when it comes to relationships with people, she's completely clueless. After the most important person in her life leaves her, Rob desperately hopes to understand what she's doing wrong.

