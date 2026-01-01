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Nick Hornby
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nick Hornby
Nick Hornby
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nick Hornby
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
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