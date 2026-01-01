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Nathaniel Buzolic
Nathaniel Buzolic Nathaniel Buzolic
Kinoafisha Persons Nathaniel Buzolic

Nathaniel Buzolic

Nathaniel Buzolic

Date of Birth
4 August 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Originals 7.9
The Originals (2013)
Needle 4.8
Needle (2010)
Deep Blue Sea 3 4.6
Deep Blue Sea 3 (2020)

Filmography

Mob Cops 3.9
Mob Cops Mob Cops
Crime, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Deep Blue Sea 3 4.6
Deep Blue Sea 3 Deep Blue Sea 3
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
The Originals 7.9
The Originals
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2013, USA
Needle 4.8
Needle Needle
Mystery, Thriller 2010, Australia
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