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Filmography
Nathaniel Buzolic
Nathaniel Buzolic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathaniel Buzolic
Nathaniel Buzolic
Nathaniel Buzolic
Date of Birth
4 August 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.9
The Originals
(2013)
4.8
Needle
(2010)
4.6
Deep Blue Sea 3
(2020)
Filmography
3.9
Mob Cops
Mob Cops
Crime, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Deep Blue Sea 3
Deep Blue Sea 3
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
7.9
The Originals
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2013, USA
4.8
Needle
Needle
Mystery, Thriller
2010, Australia
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