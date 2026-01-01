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Neil Gaiman
Neil Gaiman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neil Gaiman
Neil Gaiman
Neil Gaiman
Date of Birth
10 November 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.6
Good Omens
(2019)
8.3
Princess Mononoke
(1997)
Tickets
8.3
Doctor Who
(2005)
Filmography
Anansi Boys
Fantasy,
2024, USA
7.6
Dead Boy Detectives
Horror, Mystery
2024, USA
7
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.6
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy
2022, USA
7.8
The Sparks Brothers
The Sparks Brothers
Biography, Comedy, Documentary
2021, USA
Watch trailer
8.6
Good Omens
Comedy, Action, Fantasy
2019, USA
7.1
American Gods
Drama, Action, Mystery
2017, USA
5.9
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
Musical, Romantic, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Neil Gaiman’s private life
Neil Gaiman's Involvement in 'Good Omens' Season 3: A Final Chapter for Fans
What if 140 Million People Suddenly Disappeared? Unique Fantasy Series for Every Taste
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