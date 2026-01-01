Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Neil Gaiman
Neil Gaiman Neil Gaiman
Kinoafisha Persons Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman

Date of Birth
10 November 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Good Omens 8.6
Good Omens (2019)
Princess Mononoke 8.3
Princess Mononoke (1997)
Doctor Who 8.3
Doctor Who (2005)

Filmography

Anansi Boys
Anansi Boys
Fantasy, 2024, USA
Dead Boy Detectives 7.6
Dead Boy Detectives
Horror, Mystery 2024, USA
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose 7
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Sandman 7.6
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy 2022, USA
The Sparks Brothers 7.8
The Sparks Brothers The Sparks Brothers
Biography, Comedy, Documentary 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Good Omens 8.6
Good Omens
Comedy, Action, Fantasy 2019, USA
American Gods 7.1
American Gods
Drama, Action, Mystery 2017, USA
How to Talk to Girls at Parties 5.9
How to Talk to Girls at Parties How to Talk to Girls at Parties
Musical, Romantic, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Neil Gaiman’s private life
Still from the series 'Good Omens'
Neil Gaiman's Involvement in 'Good Omens' Season 3: A Final Chapter for Fans
Stills from the series 'NOS4A2' (2019), 'Good Omens' (2019) and 'The Leftovers' (2014)
What if 140 Million People Suddenly Disappeared? Unique Fantasy Series for Every Taste
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more