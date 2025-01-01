Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Jonathan Majors Awards

Jonathan Majors
Awards and nominations of Jonathan Majors
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
