Russian
Nemcy poster
1 poster
Nemcy

Nemcy (2021 - …)

Немцы 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
Streaming service KION
Runtime 8 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Germans" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of social drama. The show was developed by the streaming service KION. The plot of "Germans" revolves around an opposition journalist named Anton. At one point, he is overwhelmed by too many problems: the main character loses his job, faces a creative crisis, and gets into significant debt. As a result, Anton is forced to take a job that he has always despised. Now, he is the new press secretary for the mayor. The hero finds himself involved in constant political intrigues and forced to do other unpleasant things.
Немцы - trailer первого сезона
Nemcy  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Evgeny Koryakovsky
Evgeny Koryakovsky
Aleksey Grishin
Aleksey Grishin
Valeriya Lanskaya
Valeriya Lanskaya
Yuliya Marchenko
Yuliya Marchenko
Vitaly Kovalenko
Vitaly Kovalenko
Darya Ursulyak
Darya Ursulyak
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Nemcy - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Stills
