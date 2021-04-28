"Germans" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of social drama. The show was developed by the streaming service KION. The plot of "Germans" revolves around an opposition journalist named Anton. At one point, he is overwhelmed by too many problems: the main character loses his job, faces a creative crisis, and gets into significant debt. As a result, Anton is forced to take a job that he has always despised. Now, he is the new press secretary for the mayor. The hero finds himself involved in constant political intrigues and forced to do other unpleasant things.

