A fantastic thriller about a group of scientists working at a top-secret underground base in Western Siberia. The brightest minds from all over Russia are tasked with conducting daily experiments in various fields of science, but the true purpose of their presence in the bunker remains a secret. On an ordinary day, a new member, Vasily Ivanovich, a veterinarian, joins the group. The inhabitants of the laboratory are puzzled as to why they need a doctor in a place where there are no animals. With the arrival of the newcomer, strange things begin to happen in the bunker...

