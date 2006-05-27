Menu
Russian
few votes IMDb Rating: 3.3
Bunker, ili Uchenye pod zemley (2006 - 2006)

Бункер, или Ученые под землей 18+
Production year 2006
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

A fantastic thriller about a group of scientists working at a top-secret underground base in Western Siberia. The brightest minds from all over Russia are tasked with conducting daily experiments in various fields of science, but the true purpose of their presence in the bunker remains a secret. On an ordinary day, a new member, Vasily Ivanovich, a veterinarian, joins the group. The inhabitants of the laboratory are puzzled as to why they need a doctor in a place where there are no animals. With the arrival of the newcomer, strange things begin to happen in the bunker...
Cast
Evgeniy Stychkin
Nikita Tarasov
Vladimir Bolshov
Zahar Ronzhin
Tomas Motskus
Boris Shitikov
3.3 IMDb
Bunker, ili Uchenye pod zemley - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 20 episodes
 
