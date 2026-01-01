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Ellie Haddington
Ellie Haddington Ellie Haddington
Kinoafisha Persons Ellie Haddington

Ellie Haddington

Ellie Haddington

Date of Birth
17 February 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Foyle's War 8.5
Foyle's War (2002)
Scott and Bailey 8.0
Scott and Bailey (2011)
The Musketeers 7.9
The Musketeers (2014)

Filmography

Surge 6.2
Surge Surge
Thriller 2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Guilt 7.3
Guilt
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2019, Great Britain
Motherland 7.9
Motherland
Comedy 2016, Great Britain
The Musketeers 7.9
The Musketeers
Drama, Action, Adventure 2014, Great Britain
Scott and Bailey 8
Scott and Bailey
Drama, Crime 2011, Great Britain
Foyle's War 8.5
Foyle's War
Drama, Crime 2002, Great Britain
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