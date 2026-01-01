Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Ellie Haddington
Ellie Haddington
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ellie Haddington
Ellie Haddington
Ellie Haddington
Date of Birth
17 February 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.5
Foyle's War
(2002)
8.0
Scott and Bailey
(2011)
7.9
The Musketeers
(2014)
Filmography
6.2
Surge
Surge
Thriller
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.3
Guilt
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2019, Great Britain
7.9
Motherland
Comedy
2016, Great Britain
7.9
The Musketeers
Drama, Action, Adventure
2014, Great Britain
8
Scott and Bailey
Drama, Crime
2011, Great Britain
8.5
Foyle's War
Drama, Crime
2002, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree