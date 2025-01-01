Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Florian Zeller Awards

Awards and nominations of Florian Zeller

Florian Zeller
Awards and nominations of Florian Zeller
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022 Venice Film Festival 2022
Best Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more