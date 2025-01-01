Menu
Florian Zeller
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Florian Zeller
Awards
Awards and nominations of Florian Zeller
Florian Zeller
Awards
Awards and nominations of Florian Zeller
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022
Best Film
Nominee
