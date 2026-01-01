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Lee Jeong-hyeon
Lee Jeong-hyeon Lee Jeong-hyeon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jeong-hyeon

Lee Jeong-hyeon

Lee Jeong-hyeon

Date of Birth
7 February 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Shark: The Storm 7.8
Shark: The Storm (2025)
Decision to Leave 7.2
Decision to Leave (2022)
Battleship Island 7.1
Battleship Island (2017)

Filmography

Shark: The Storm 7.8
Shark: The Storm
Drama, Action, 2025, South Korea
Parasyte: The Grey 6.8
Parasyte: The Grey
Sci-Fi, 2024, South Korea
Decision to Leave 7.2
Decision to Leave Decision to Leave
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Limit 5.2
Limit Limit
Crime, Thriller 2022, South Korea
Next Door 5.7
Next Door Next Door
Comedy, Thriller 2022, South Korea
Shark: The Beginning 6.9
Shark: The Beginning Shark: The Beginning
Action, Drama 2021, South Korea
Watch trailer
How to Buy a Friend 6.9
How to Buy a Friend
Drama, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
Peninsula 5.9
Peninsula Bando
Horror, Thriller 2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
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