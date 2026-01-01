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Filmography
Lee Jeong-hyeon
Lee Jeong-hyeon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jeong-hyeon
Lee Jeong-hyeon
Lee Jeong-hyeon
Date of Birth
7 February 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Shark: The Storm
(2025)
7.2
Decision to Leave
(2022)
7.1
Battleship Island
(2017)
Filmography
7.8
Shark: The Storm
Drama, Action,
2025, South Korea
6.8
Parasyte: The Grey
Sci-Fi,
2024, South Korea
7.2
Decision to Leave
Decision to Leave
Crime, Drama, Mystery
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
5.2
Limit
Limit
Crime, Thriller
2022, South Korea
5.7
Next Door
Next Door
Comedy, Thriller
2022, South Korea
6.9
Shark: The Beginning
Shark: The Beginning
Action, Drama
2021, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
How to Buy a Friend
Drama, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
5.9
Peninsula
Bando
Horror, Thriller
2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
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