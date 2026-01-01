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Michael Tyburski
Michael Tyburski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Tyburski
Michael Tyburski
Michael Tyburski
Date of Birth
8 August 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.7
The Sound of Silence
(2019)
5.4
Turn Me On
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2024
2019
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
5.4
Turn Me On
Turn Me On
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
The Sound of Silence
The Sound of Silence
Drama
2019, USA
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