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Lukas Gage
Lukas Gage Lukas Gage
Kinoafisha Persons Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage

Date of Birth
28 May 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The White Lotus 7.8
The White Lotus (2021)
Dead Boy Detectives 7.6
Dead Boy Detectives (2024)
Love, Victor 7.6
Love, Victor (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rosebush Pruning 5.9
Rosebush Pruning Rosebushpruning
Drama, Thriller 2026, Germany / Italy / USA
Watch trailer
People We Meet on Vacation 6.8
People We Meet on Vacation People We Meet on Vacation
Romantic 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Companion 6.9
Companion Companion
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Dead Boy Detectives 7.6
Dead Boy Detectives
Horror, Mystery 2024, USA
Midas Man 7.2
Midas Man Midas Man
Biography, Drama 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Road House 7.2
Road House Road House
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Smile 2 7.3
Smile 2 Smile 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Parachute 6.9
Parachute Parachute
Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
Angelyne 5.9
Angelyne
Drama, 2022, USA
How to Blow Up a Pipeline 7
How to Blow Up a Pipeline How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
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The White Lotus 7.8
The White Lotus
Comedy, Drama 2021, USA
Love, Victor 7.6
Love, Victor
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA
The Way Back 6.7
The Way Back The Way Back
Sport, Drama 2020, USA
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Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse 6.8
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Horror, Comedy 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Prison Break
Drama, Action, Crime , USA
Loser Loser
Thriller , USA
News about Lukas Gage’s private life
Still from the film 'Companion'
'Companion' (2025) Unveiled: A Riveting Sci-Fi Thriller That Challenges AI and Human Dynamics
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