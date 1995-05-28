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Filmography
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Lukas Gage
Lukas Gage
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lukas Gage
Lukas Gage
Lukas Gage
Date of Birth
28 May 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
The White Lotus
(2021)
7.6
Dead Boy Detectives
(2024)
7.6
Love, Victor
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2015
All
16
Films
11
TV Shows
5
Actor
16
5.9
Rosebush Pruning
Rosebushpruning
Drama, Thriller
2026, Germany / Italy / USA
Watch trailer
6.8
People We Meet on Vacation
People We Meet on Vacation
Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Companion
Companion
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Dead Boy Detectives
Horror, Mystery
2024, USA
7.2
Midas Man
Midas Man
Biography, Drama
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.2
Road House
Road House
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Smile 2
Smile 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Parachute
Parachute
Drama, Romantic
2023, USA
5.9
Angelyne
Drama,
2022, USA
7
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The White Lotus
Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
7.6
Love, Victor
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
6.7
The Way Back
The Way Back
Sport, Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Horror, Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
Prison Break
Drama, Action, Crime
, USA
Loser
Loser
Thriller
, USA
News about Lukas Gage’s private life
'Companion' (2025) Unveiled: A Riveting Sci-Fi Thriller That Challenges AI and Human Dynamics
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