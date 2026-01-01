Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Neasa Hardiman
Neasa Hardiman Neasa Hardiman
Kinoafisha Persons Neasa Hardiman

Neasa Hardiman

Neasa Hardiman

Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Happy Valley 8.4
Happy Valley (2014)
Scott and Bailey 8.0
Scott and Bailey (2011)
Jessica Jones 8.0
Jessica Jones (2015)

Filmography

Untamed 7
Untamed
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2025, USA
We Were the Lucky Ones 7.5
We Were the Lucky Ones
Drama, 2024, USA
The Power 6.7
The Power
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Hit & Run 6.8
Hit & Run
Drama, Action, Thriller 2021, Israel/USA
Sea Fever 5.8
Sea Fever Sea Fever
Horror, Sci-Fi 2019, Ireland / USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Inhumans 5.1
Inhumans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Jessica Jones 8
Jessica Jones
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Z: The Beginning of Everything 6.9
Z: The Beginning of Everything
Drama 2015, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more