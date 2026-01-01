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Showtimes & Tickets
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Neasa Hardiman
Neasa Hardiman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neasa Hardiman
Neasa Hardiman
Neasa Hardiman
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.4
Happy Valley
(2014)
8.0
Scott and Bailey
(2011)
8.0
Jessica Jones
(2015)
Filmography
7
Untamed
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2025, USA
7.5
We Were the Lucky Ones
Drama,
2024, USA
6.7
The Power
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
6.8
Hit & Run
Drama, Action, Thriller
2021, Israel/USA
5.8
Sea Fever
Sea Fever
Horror, Sci-Fi
2019, Ireland / USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.1
Inhumans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
8
Jessica Jones
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
6.9
Z: The Beginning of Everything
Drama
2015, USA
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