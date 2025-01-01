Menu
Awards and nominations of Ursula Macfarlane

Ursula Macfarlane
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Single Documentary
Nominee
 Single Documentary
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Photography Factual
Nominee
 Best Sound Factual
Nominee
 Best Sound Factual
Nominee
 Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Nominee
