Kinoafisha
Persons
Ursula Macfarlane
Awards
Ursula Macfarlane
About
Filmography
Awards
BAFTA Awards 2018
Single Documentary
Nominee
Single Documentary
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Photography Factual
Nominee
Best Sound Factual
Nominee
Best Sound Factual
Nominee
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Nominee
