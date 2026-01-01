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Lulu Wang
Lulu Wang Lulu Wang
Kinoafisha Persons Lulu Wang

Lulu Wang

Lulu Wang

Date of Birth
25 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

The Farewell 7.8
The Farewell (2019)
Expats 6.2
Expats (2024)
Posthumous 5.7
Posthumous (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Expats 6.2
Expats
Drama, 2024, USA
The Farewell 7.8
The Farewell The Farewell
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Posthumous 5.7
Posthumous Posthumous
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2014, USA
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