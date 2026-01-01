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Lulu Wang
Lulu Wang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lulu Wang
Lulu Wang
Lulu Wang
Date of Birth
25 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.8
The Farewell
(2019)
6.2
Expats
(2024)
5.7
Posthumous
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2019
2014
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Director
3
Writer
3
6.2
Expats
Drama,
2024, USA
7.8
The Farewell
The Farewell
Comedy, Drama
2019, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Posthumous
Posthumous
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2014, USA
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