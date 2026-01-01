Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Elizabeth Lail
Elizabeth Lail
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Lail
Elizabeth Lail
Elizabeth Lail
Date of Birth
25 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.9
The Blacklist
(2013)
7.6
You
(2018)
7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's
(2023)
Filmography
7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's
Five Nights at Freddy's
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Ordinary Joe
Drama
2021, USA
5.2
Gossip Girl
Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
5.9
Countdown
Countdown
Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
You
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2018, USA
7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree