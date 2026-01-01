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Elizabeth Lail
Elizabeth Lail Elizabeth Lail
Kinoafisha Persons Elizabeth Lail

Elizabeth Lail

Elizabeth Lail

Date of Birth
25 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist (2013)
You 7.6
You (2018)
Five Nights at Freddy's 7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's (2023)

Filmography

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Five Nights at Freddy's 7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's Five Nights at Freddy's
Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Ordinary Joe 6.5
Ordinary Joe
Drama 2021, USA
Gossip Girl 5.2
Gossip Girl
Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
Countdown 5.9
Countdown Countdown
Thriller 2019, USA
Watch trailer
You 7.6
You
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2018, USA
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
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