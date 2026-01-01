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Nicholas Hammond
Nicholas Hammond Nicholas Hammond
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Hammond

Nicholas Hammond

Nicholas Hammond

Date of Birth
15 May 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Sound of Music 7.9
The Sound of Music (1965)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 7.3
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)

Filmography

The Adventures of Cliff Booth The Adventures of Cliff Booth
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 7.3
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Ladies in Black 6.7
Ladies in Black Ladies in Black
Comedy, Drama 2018, Australia
The Lost World 6.9
The Lost World
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1999, Australia/Canada/New Zealand/USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
The Amazing Spider-Man 6
The Amazing Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1977, USA
The Sound of Music 7.9
The Sound of Music The Sound of Music
Musical, Family, Documentary, Biography 1965, USA
Watch trailer
Lord of the Flies 6.9
Lord of the Flies Lord of the Flies
Thriller, Drama, Adventure 1963, Great Britain
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