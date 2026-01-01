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Filmography
Nicholas Hammond
Nicholas Hammond
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Hammond
Nicholas Hammond
Nicholas Hammond
Date of Birth
15 May 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
The Sound of Music
(1965)
7.3
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
(2019)
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
Filmography
The Adventures of Cliff Booth
The Adventures of Cliff Booth
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Comedy, Drama
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Ladies in Black
Ladies in Black
Comedy, Drama
2018, Australia
6.9
The Lost World
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1999, Australia/Canada/New Zealand/USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
6
The Amazing Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1977, USA
7.9
The Sound of Music
The Sound of Music
Musical, Family, Documentary, Biography
1965, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Lord of the Flies
Lord of the Flies
Thriller, Drama, Adventure
1963, Great Britain
Show more
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