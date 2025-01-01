Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Lukas Dhont Awards

Awards and nominations of Lukas Dhont

Lukas Dhont
Cannes Film Festival 2022 Cannes Film Festival 2022
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
 Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Golden Camera
Winner
Un Certain Regard
Winner
Queer Palm
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
