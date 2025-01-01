Menu
Awards and nominations of Lukas Dhont
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Golden Camera
Winner
Un Certain Regard
Winner
Queer Palm
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
