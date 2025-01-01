Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Himesh Patel Awards

Himesh Patel
Awards and nominations of Himesh Patel
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
