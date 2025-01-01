Menu
Cathy Yan Awards

Awards and nominations of Cathy Yan

Cathy Yan
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2018 Sundance Film Festival 2018
World Cinema - Dramatic
Winner
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
