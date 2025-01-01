Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Persons
Carrie Coon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Carrie Coon
Carrie Coon
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Carrie Coon
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
