Kinoafisha Persons Carrie Coon Awards

Awards and nominations of Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
