Anastasia Vedenskaya
Anastasia Vedenskaya
Anastasia Vedenskaya
Anastasia Vedenskaya
Anastasia Vedenskaya
Date of Birth
14 October 1984
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
6.9
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
(2019)
4.5
Noch dlinoyu v zhizn
(2010)
0.0
Tihiy Don
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Crime
Drama
History
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sport
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2020
2019
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
All
18
Films
3
TV Shows
15
Actress
18
Uchilka
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
Vzroslye docheri
Romantic
2024, Russia
Kupidony
Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Vosem let spustya
Romantic
2023, Russia
Narisuy menya schastlivoy
Romantic
2023, Russia
Komitet spaseniya
Romantic
2023, Russia
Schaste Serafimy
Romantic
2021, Russia
Doch tmy
Doch tmy
Horror, Mystery
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Barhatnyy sezon
Drama, Romantic
2019, Russia
6.9
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
Lev Yashin. Vratar moey mechty
Biography, Sport, Drama
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Za polchasa do vesny
Drama, Romantic
2017, Russia
Tihiy Don
Drama, War, History
2015, Russia
Istrebiteli: Poslednij boj
War
2015, Russia/Ukraine
Ver mne
Drama
2014, Russia
Flint
Action, Crime, Mystery
2014, Russia
Zhit dalshe
Drama
2013, Russia
Bednye rodstvenniki
Romantic
2012, Russia
4.5
Noch dlinoyu v zhizn
Noch dlinoyu v zhizn
Drama, War
2010, Russia
