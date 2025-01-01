Anastasia Vedenskaya

Menu
Date of Birth
14 October 1984
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 18 Films 3 TV Shows 15 Actress 18
Uchilka
Uchilka
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Vzroslye docheri
Vzroslye docheri
Romantic 2024, Russia
Kupidony
Kupidony
Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Vosem let spustya
Zemskiy doktor. Vosem let spustya
Romantic 2023, Russia
Narisuy menya schastlivoy
Narisuy menya schastlivoy
Romantic 2023, Russia
Komitet spaseniya
Komitet spaseniya
Romantic 2023, Russia
Schaste Serafimy
Schaste Serafimy
Romantic 2021, Russia
Doch tmy
Doch tmy Doch tmy
Horror, Mystery 2020, Russia
Barhatnyy sezon
Barhatnyy sezon
Drama, Romantic 2019, Russia
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper 6.9
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper Lev Yashin. Vratar moey mechty
Biography, Sport, Drama 2019, Russia
Za polchasa do vesny
Za polchasa do vesny
Drama, Romantic 2017, Russia
Tihiy Don
Tihiy Don
Drama, War, History 2015, Russia
Istrebiteli: Poslednij boj
Istrebiteli: Poslednij boj
War 2015, Russia/Ukraine
Ver mne
Ver mne
Drama 2014, Russia
Flint
Flint
Action, Crime, Mystery 2014, Russia
Zhit dalshe
Zhit dalshe
Drama 2013, Russia
Bednye rodstvenniki
Bednye rodstvenniki
Romantic 2012, Russia
Noch dlinoyu v zhizn 4.5
Noch dlinoyu v zhizn Noch dlinoyu v zhizn
Drama, War 2010, Russia
