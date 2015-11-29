The events of the series "Quiet Don" begin in 1912. The story tells the fate of the Cossacks from the Tatar village of Veshenskaya. They have been living on their native land for many years, adhering to long outdated traditions. All the characters are connected by family ties, a shared outlook on life, work, love, and military service. But this peaceful world is shattered when revolution comes to the country. Young Cossack Grigory Melekhov finds himself faced with a difficult choice: which side to stay on and with whom to share his future?

