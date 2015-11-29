Menu
Russian
Tihiy Don poster
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Tihiy Don

Tihiy Don (2015 - 2015)

Тихий Дон 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 10 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The events of the series "Quiet Don" begin in 1912. The story tells the fate of the Cossacks from the Tatar village of Veshenskaya. They have been living on their native land for many years, adhering to long outdated traditions. All the characters are connected by family ties, a shared outlook on life, work, love, and military service. But this peaceful world is shattered when revolution comes to the country. Young Cossack Grigory Melekhov finds himself faced with a difficult choice: which side to stay on and with whom to share his future?
Cast
Sergey Makovetsky
Nikita Efremov
Timofey Tribuntsev
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Evgeny Tkachuk
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
11 votes
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Tihiy Don - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 14 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
