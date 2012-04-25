"Flint" is an action movie about the unequal battle of retired special forces soldier Andrey Shamanov against the corrupt authorities of a provincial town. The veteran came here to meet with his former comrade-in-arms, with whom he went through fire and water. However, on the very first day, the chief of the local police station brings an uninvited guest to the station. Shamanov can endure any humiliation, but when he sees a law enforcement officer attempting to rape defenseless girl Nastya, he takes justice into his own hands.

