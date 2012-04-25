Menu
Flint (2014 - 2013)

Кремень 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 6 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Flint" is an action movie about the unequal battle of retired special forces soldier Andrey Shamanov against the corrupt authorities of a provincial town. The veteran came here to meet with his former comrade-in-arms, with whom he went through fire and water. However, on the very first day, the chief of the local police station brings an uninvited guest to the station. Shamanov can endure any humiliation, but when he sees a law enforcement officer attempting to rape defenseless girl Nastya, he takes justice into his own hands.
Cast
Sergey Veksler
Vladimir Epifantsev
Mikhail Gorevoy
Anna Tsukanova-Kott
Anatoliy Goryachev
Sergey Frolov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.3 IMDb
Seasons
Flint - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 4 episodes
 
Flint - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 4 episodes
 
Stills
