Marc Silverstein
Date of Birth
1 July 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

The Vow 7.4
The Vow (2011)
He's Just Not That Into You 6.8
He's Just Not That Into You (2008)
Valentine's Day 6.7
Valentine's Day (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mean Moms Mean Moms
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
I Feel Pretty 6.6
I Feel Pretty I Feel Pretty
Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
How to Be Single 6.6
How to Be Single How to Be Single
Romantic, Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
The Vow 7.4
The Vow The Vow
Romantic, Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Valentine's Day 6.7
Valentine's Day Valentine's Day
Comedy, Romantic 2010, USA
Watch trailer
He's Just Not That Into You 6.8
He's Just Not That Into You He's Just Not That Into You
Comedy 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Never Been Kissed 5.9
Never Been Kissed Never Been Kissed
Comedy, Romantic 1999, USA
