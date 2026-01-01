Marc Silverstein

Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Date of Birth
1 July 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.4
The Vow
(2011)
6.8
He's Just Not That Into You
(2008)
6.7
Valentine's Day
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2018
2016
2011
2010
2008
1999
All
7
Films
7
Writer
7
Director
1
Mean Moms
Mean Moms
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
6.6
I Feel Pretty
I Feel Pretty
Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
How to Be Single
How to Be Single
Romantic, Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The Vow
The Vow
Romantic, Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
He's Just Not That Into You
He's Just Not That Into You
Comedy
2008, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Never Been Kissed
Never Been Kissed
Comedy, Romantic
1999, USA
