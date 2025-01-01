Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kogonada
Kogonada
Cannes Film Festival 2021
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
International
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2022
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2017
Best of Next!
Nominee
