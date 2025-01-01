Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Awkwafina Awards

Awards and nominations of Awkwafina

Awkwafina
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
