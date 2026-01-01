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Kay Cannon
Kay Cannon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kay Cannon
Kay Cannon
Kay Cannon
Date of Birth
22 August 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.1
30 Rock
(2006)
7.6
New Girl
(2011)
7.3
Pitch Perfect
(2012)
Filmography
My Ex-Friend's Wedding
My Ex-Friend's Wedding
Comedy
2024, Great Britain / USA
6.2
Pitch Perfect
Music, Drama
2022, USA
4.5
Cinderella
Cinderella
Musical, Comedy
2021, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.7
Let It Snow
Let It Snow
Romantic, Comedy
2019, USA
6
Blockers
Blockers
Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Pitch Perfect 3
Pitch Perfect 3
Comedy, Musical
2017, USA
7.2
Pitch Perfect 2
Pitch Perfect 2
Musical, Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect
Comedy, Musical
2012, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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