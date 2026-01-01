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Kay Cannon
Kay Cannon Kay Cannon
Kinoafisha Persons Kay Cannon

Kay Cannon

Kay Cannon

Date of Birth
22 August 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

30 Rock 8.1
30 Rock (2006)
New Girl 7.6
New Girl (2011)
Pitch Perfect 7.3
Pitch Perfect (2012)

Filmography

My Ex-Friend's Wedding
My Ex-Friend's Wedding My Ex-Friend's Wedding
Comedy 2024, Great Britain / USA
Pitch Perfect 6.2
Pitch Perfect
Music, Drama 2022, USA
Cinderella 4.5
Cinderella Cinderella
Musical, Comedy 2021, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Let It Snow 5.7
Let It Snow Let It Snow
Romantic, Comedy 2019, USA
Blockers 6
Blockers Blockers
Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Pitch Perfect 3 6.4
Pitch Perfect 3 Pitch Perfect 3
Comedy, Musical 2017, USA
Pitch Perfect 2 7.2
Pitch Perfect 2 Pitch Perfect 2
Musical, Comedy 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Pitch Perfect 7.3
Pitch Perfect Pitch Perfect
Comedy, Musical 2012, USA
Watch trailer
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