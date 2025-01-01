Menu
Kleber Mendonça Filho
Awards and nominations of Kleber Mendonça Filho
Cannes Film Festival 2019 Cannes Film Festival 2019
Jury Prize
Winner
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
 Palme d'Or
Nominee
 Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2023 Cannes Film Festival 2023
Golden Eye
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2016 Cannes Film Festival 2016
Palme d'Or
Nominee
 Queer Palm
Nominee
