Kleber Mendonça Filho
Awards
Kleber Mendonça Filho
Awards and nominations of Kleber Mendonça Filho
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Jury Prize
Winner
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Golden Eye
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Queer Palm
Nominee
