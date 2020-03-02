"Roots" is a comedy series by members of the KVN (Club of the Funny and Inventive), centered around an ordinary guy named Dima Korolev. Many years ago, he moved from the small town of Zaleshchinsk to Moscow, promising his girlfriend that he would return and marry her. But Moscow completely changed his priorities. Now he is rich, successful, and about to go to London for work, and he doesn't want to hear anything about Zaleshchinsk or his family's problems. But at the last moment, his move is threatened, and now he urgently needs to come back to his hometown to carry out a serious deal to transform an old cultural center into a trendy shopping mall. The whirlwind of provincial life completely engulfs him, and only then does Korolev realize how much his life in the capital has changed him.

