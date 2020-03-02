Menu
Russian
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha TV Shows Korni

Korni (2020 - …)

Корни 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 15 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

"Roots" is a comedy series by members of the KVN (Club of the Funny and Inventive), centered around an ordinary guy named Dima Korolev. Many years ago, he moved from the small town of Zaleshchinsk to Moscow, promising his girlfriend that he would return and marry her. But Moscow completely changed his priorities. Now he is rich, successful, and about to go to London for work, and he doesn't want to hear anything about Zaleshchinsk or his family's problems. But at the last moment, his move is threatened, and now he urgently needs to come back to his hometown to carry out a serious deal to transform an old cultural center into a trendy shopping mall. The whirlwind of provincial life completely engulfs him, and only then does Korolev realize how much his life in the capital has changed him.
Корни - teaser второго сезона
Korni  teaser второго сезона
Cast
Vladimir Sychev
Mark Bogatyrev
Anna Ukolova
Anton Lapenko
Sergey Bachurskiy
Natalya Skomorohova
Cast and Crew

5.9 IMDb
Seasons
Korni - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 21 episodes
 
Korni - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 17 episodes
 
