Zakrytaya shkola poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Zakrytaya shkola

Zakrytaya shkola (2011 - 2012)

Закрытая школа 18+
Production year 2011
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 48 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 107 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

"Zakrytaya shkola" is a popular Russian TV series that combines mystical motifs and detective intrigue. The elite boarding school "Logos" does not accept ordinary students. Only the offspring of the wealthiest families or child prodigies can conquer the heights of knowledge there. In an atmosphere of seclusion and isolation, the lives of the children and their teachers are invaded by events from a distant and terrifying past. It is filled with numerous "skeletons in the closet," which each of the characters possesses.
Cast Characters
Tatyana Kosmacheva
Tatyana Kosmacheva Виктория Кузнецова
Pavel Priluchnyy
Pavel Priluchnyy Максим Морозов
Evgeniy Berezovskiy
Evgeniy Berezovskiy Людвиг фон Хаммер
Aleksey Koryakov
Aleksey Koryakov Андрей Авдеев
Evgenija Andreevna Osipova
Evgenija Andreevna Osipova Юля Самойлова
Luiza-Gabriela Brovina
Luiza-Gabriela Brovina Надя Авдеева / Ира Исаева в детстве / Инга Вульф
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
5.4 IMDb
Seasons
Zakrytaya shkola - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 20 episodes
 
Zakrytaya shkola - Season 2 Season 2
2011, 40 episodes
 
Zakrytaya shkola - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 44 episodes
 
Zakrytaya shkola - Season 4 Season 4
2012, 30 episodes
 
Stills
