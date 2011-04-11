"Zakrytaya shkola" is a popular Russian TV series that combines mystical motifs and detective intrigue. The elite boarding school "Logos" does not accept ordinary students. Only the offspring of the wealthiest families or child prodigies can conquer the heights of knowledge there. In an atmosphere of seclusion and isolation, the lives of the children and their teachers are invaded by events from a distant and terrifying past. It is filled with numerous "skeletons in the closet," which each of the characters possesses.

