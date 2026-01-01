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Filmography
Michael Pink
Michael Pink
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Pink
Michael Pink
Michael Pink
Date of Birth
18 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.7
The Best of All Worlds
(2017)
6.7
The Ordinaries
(2022)
6.6
Andrea Gets a Divorce
(2024)
Filmography
6.6
Andrea Gets a Divorce
Andrea lässt sich scheiden
Comedy, Drama
2024, Austria
4.8
Family Dinner
Family Dinner
Drama, Horror, Detective
2022, Austria
Watch trailer
6.7
The Ordinaries
The Ordinaries
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, Germany
5.4
The Strange House
Das schaurige Haus
Drama, Horror, Detective
2020, Austria / Germany
7.7
The Best of All Worlds
Die beste aller Welten
Drama
2017, Germany / Austria
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