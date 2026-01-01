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Michael Pink
Michael Pink Michael Pink
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Pink

Michael Pink

Michael Pink

Date of Birth
18 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Best of All Worlds 7.7
The Best of All Worlds (2017)
The Ordinaries 6.7
The Ordinaries (2022)
Andrea Gets a Divorce 6.6
Andrea Gets a Divorce (2024)

Filmography

Andrea Gets a Divorce 6.6
Andrea Gets a Divorce Andrea lässt sich scheiden
Comedy, Drama 2024, Austria
Family Dinner 4.8
Family Dinner Family Dinner
Drama, Horror, Detective 2022, Austria
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The Ordinaries 6.7
The Ordinaries The Ordinaries
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, Germany
The Strange House 5.4
The Strange House Das schaurige Haus
Drama, Horror, Detective 2020, Austria / Germany
The Best of All Worlds 7.7
The Best of All Worlds Die beste aller Welten
Drama 2017, Germany / Austria
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