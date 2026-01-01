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Narges Rashidi
Narges Rashidi Narges Rashidi
Kinoafisha Persons Narges Rashidi

Narges Rashidi

Narges Rashidi

Date of Birth
21 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Gangs of London 8.1
Gangs of London (2020)
Under the Shadow 6.9
Under the Shadow (2016)
Last Swim 6.8
Last Swim (2024)

Filmography

Havoc 6.3
Havoc Havoc
Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Wäldern 5.2
Wäldern
Detective 2024, Germany
Last Swim 6.8
Last Swim Last Swim
Drama 2024, Great Britain
Gangs of London 8.1
Gangs of London
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Great Britain
TIGER MILK 6
TIGER MILK Tigermilch
Drama, Comedy 2017, Germany
The Girlfriend Experience 6.7
The Girlfriend Experience
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2016, USA
Under the Shadow 6.9
Under the Shadow Under the Shadow
Drama, Horror 2016, Great Britain
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