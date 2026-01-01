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Narges Rashidi
Narges Rashidi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Narges Rashidi
Narges Rashidi
Narges Rashidi
Date of Birth
21 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Gangs of London
(2020)
6.9
Under the Shadow
(2016)
6.8
Last Swim
(2024)
Filmography
6.3
Havoc
Havoc
Action, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.2
Wäldern
Detective
2024, Germany
6.8
Last Swim
Last Swim
Drama
2024, Great Britain
8.1
Gangs of London
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Great Britain
6
TIGER MILK
Tigermilch
Drama, Comedy
2017, Germany
6.7
The Girlfriend Experience
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2016, USA
6.9
Under the Shadow
Under the Shadow
Drama, Horror
2016, Great Britain
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