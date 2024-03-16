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Poster of The Idea of You
6.4
The Idea of You - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Idea of You
6.4

The Idea of You

, 2024
The Idea of You
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Idea of You
6.4
The Idea of You - Trailer
The Idea of You  Trailer

Synopsis

While chaperoning her teenage daughter's trip to Coachella, Solène, a 40-year-old single mother, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

Cast

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Solène
Reid Scott
Reid Scott
Daniel
Nicholas Galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine
Hayes
Perry Mattfeld
Perry Mattfeld
Eva
Annie Mumolo
Annie Mumolo
Tracy
Brent Bailey
Dustin Lewis
Dustin Lewis
Ella Rubin
Izzy
Jordan Aaron Hall
Zeke
Mathilda Gianopoulos
Georgia
Meg Millidge
Claire
Cheech Manohar
Jeremy
Director Michael Showalter
Writer Michael Showalter, Jennifer Westfeldt, Robinne Lee
Composer Siddhartha Khosla
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 May 2024
World premiere 16 March 2024
Release date
2 May 2024 Mexico C
Worldwide Gross $36,178
Production Amazon Studios, I'll Have Another, Somewhere Pictures
Also known as
The Idea of You, La idea de ti, Мысль о тебе, A Ideia de Ti, A rólad alkotott kép, Als du mich sahst, Ar domām par tevi, Imaginar-te, L'idée d'être avec toi, La idea de tenerte, Mõte sinust, Na samą myśl o tobie, Sen haqingda o'ylash, Sen İhtimali, Sənin haqqında düşünmək, Tavo idėja, Uma Ideia de Você, Думка про тебе, Идеја о теби, Сен туралы ой, アイデア・オブ・ユー　大人の愛が叶うまで, 关于你的想法, 对你的想象, 所有想法, 概念中的你, 關於你的想法, خیال تو, خاطر تو, 아이디어 오브 유

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 12 March 2025

Film Trailers

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The Idea of You - Trailer
The Idea of You Trailer
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Quotes

Tracy You're okay?
Solène I mean, I didn't know my being happy would piss so many people off.
Tracy Oh, right. Did I not warn you? People hate happy women.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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