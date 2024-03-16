While chaperoning her teenage daughter's trip to Coachella, Solène, a 40-year-old single mother, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.
ProductionAmazon Studios, I'll Have Another, Somewhere Pictures
Also known as
The Idea of You, La idea de ti, Мысль о тебе, A Ideia de Ti, A rólad alkotott kép, Als du mich sahst, Ar domām par tevi, Imaginar-te, L'idée d'être avec toi, La idea de tenerte, Mõte sinust, Na samą myśl o tobie, Sen haqingda o'ylash, Sen İhtimali, Sənin haqqında düşünmək, Tavo idėja, Uma Ideia de Você, Думка про тебе, Идеја о теби, Сен туралы ой, アイデア・オブ・ユー 大人の愛が叶うまで, 关于你的想法, 对你的想象, 所有想法, 概念中的你, 關於你的想法, خیال تو, خاطر تو, 아이디어 오브 유