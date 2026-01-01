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About
Xavier Gens
Xavier Gens
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier Gens
Xavier Gens
Xavier Gens
Date of Birth
27 April 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.1
Gangs of London
(2020)
7.8
Lupin
(2021)
7.4
Crossing Lines
(2013)
Filmography
5.5
Sous la Seine
Sous la Seine
Action, Drama, Horror
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Farang
Farang
Action
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Houria
Houria
Drama
2022, Algeria / France
7.8
Lupin
Drama, Adventure, Detective
2021, France
8.1
Gangs of London
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Great Britain
6.3
Mortel
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2019, France
7.1
Papicha
Papicha
Drama
2019, France
5.8
Budapest
Budapest
Comedy
2018, France
Show more
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