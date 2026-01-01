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Xavier Gens
Xavier Gens Xavier Gens
Kinoafisha Persons Xavier Gens

Xavier Gens

Xavier Gens

Date of Birth
27 April 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Gangs of London 8.1
Gangs of London (2020)
Lupin 7.8
Lupin (2021)
Crossing Lines 7.4
Crossing Lines (2013)

Filmography

Sous la Seine 5.5
Sous la Seine Sous la Seine
Action, Drama, Horror 2024, France
Watch trailer
Farang 6.4
Farang Farang
Action 2023, France
Watch trailer
Houria 6.4
Houria Houria
Drama 2022, Algeria / France
Lupin 7.8
Lupin
Drama, Adventure, Detective 2021, France
Gangs of London 8.1
Gangs of London
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Great Britain
Mortel 6.3
Mortel
Drama, Crime, Fantasy 2019, France
Papicha 7.1
Papicha Papicha
Drama 2019, France
Budapest 5.8
Budapest Budapest
Comedy 2018, France
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