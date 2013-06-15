Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Aleksandr Kazakov
Aleksandr Kazakov
Date of Birth
25 November 1941
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
15 June 2013
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Protivostoanie
(1985)
6.4
Polyn - trava gorkaya
(1982)
6.4
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?
(1998)
Filmography
3
6.4
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?
Ne poslat li nam... gontsa?
Comedy, Drama, Adventure
1998, Russia
7.8
Protivostoanie
Crime, Detective
1985, USSR
6.4
Polyn - trava gorkaya
Polyn - trava gorkaya
Drama
1982, USSR
