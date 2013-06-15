Aleksandr Kazakov

Menu
Date of Birth
25 November 1941
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
15 June 2013
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Protivostoanie 7.8
Protivostoanie (1985)
Polyn - trava gorkaya 6.4
Polyn - trava gorkaya (1982)
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger? 6.4
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger? (1998)

Filmography

Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger? 6.4
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger? Ne poslat li nam... gontsa?
Comedy, Drama, Adventure 1998, Russia
Protivostoanie 7.8
Protivostoanie
Crime, Detective 1985, USSR
Polyn - trava gorkaya 6.4
Polyn - trava gorkaya Polyn - trava gorkaya
Drama 1982, USSR
