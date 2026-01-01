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Erika Toda Erika Toda
Kinoafisha Persons Erika Toda

Erika Toda

Erika Toda

Date of Birth
17 August 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Liar Game 7.9
Liar Game (2007)
Blade of the Immortal 6.7
Blade of the Immortal (2017)
Hankyu Railways - A 15-minute Miracle 6.6
Hankyu Railways - A 15-minute Miracle (2011)

Filmography

Straight to Hell
Straight to Hell
Drama, Biography 2026, Japan
Code Blue 6.2
Code Blue Kodo Buru: dokuta heri kinkyu kyumei
Drama 2018, Japan
Blade of the Immortal 6.7
Blade of the Immortal Mugen no junin
Action, Drama 2017, Japan
Hankyu Railways - A 15-minute Miracle 6.6
Hankyu Railways - A 15-minute Miracle Hankyu densha
Comedy 2011, Japan
Liar Game 7.9
Liar Game
Drama, Thriller, 2007, Japan
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