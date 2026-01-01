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Filmography
Erika Toda
Erika Toda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erika Toda
Erika Toda
Erika Toda
Date of Birth
17 August 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Liar Game
(2007)
6.7
Blade of the Immortal
(2017)
6.6
Hankyu Railways - A 15-minute Miracle
(2011)
Filmography
Straight to Hell
Drama, Biography
2026, Japan
6.2
Code Blue
Kodo Buru: dokuta heri kinkyu kyumei
Drama
2018, Japan
6.7
Blade of the Immortal
Mugen no junin
Action, Drama
2017, Japan
6.6
Hankyu Railways - A 15-minute Miracle
Hankyu densha
Comedy
2011, Japan
7.9
Liar Game
Drama, Thriller,
2007, Japan
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