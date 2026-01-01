Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lea Glob Lea Glob
Kinoafisha Persons Lea Glob

Lea Glob

Lea Glob

Date of Birth
20 August 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Apolonia, Apolonia 7.3
Apolonia, Apolonia (2022)
Olmo & the Seagull 7.3
Olmo & the Seagull (2015)

Filmography

Apolonia, Apolonia 7.3
Apolonia, Apolonia Apolonia, Apolonia
Biography, Documentary 2022, Czechia / Denmark / France / Netherlands / Poland
Olmo & the Seagull 7.3
Olmo & the Seagull Olmo & the Seagull
Documentary 2015, Denmark / Brazil / France / Portugal
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more