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Filmography
Lea Glob
Lea Glob
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lea Glob
Lea Glob
Lea Glob
Date of Birth
20 August 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.3
Apolonia, Apolonia
(2022)
7.3
Olmo & the Seagull
(2015)
Filmography
7.3
Apolonia, Apolonia
Apolonia, Apolonia
Biography, Documentary
2022, Czechia / Denmark / France / Netherlands / Poland
7.3
Olmo & the Seagull
Olmo & the Seagull
Documentary
2015, Denmark / Brazil / France / Portugal
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