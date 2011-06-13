Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
In Need of Romance poster
In Need of Romance poster
In Need of Romance poster
In Need of Romance poster
In Need of Romance poster
In Need of Romance poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows In Need of Romance

In Need of Romance (2011 - 2014)

I Need Romance 18+
Production year 2011
Country South Korea
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel tvN
Runtime 36 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"I Need Romance" is a series about three best friends in their early thirties who live in a big city and strive to find happiness. Fragile In Yeon works at a hotel and has been dating her boyfriend for 10 years. She hopes to get married soon, but fails to notice that her feelings for him have long turned into a convenient habit. Charismatic So Yeon changes partners periodically because she no longer believes in love after a difficult romance. Hyeon Joo is preparing for her wedding, where an unpleasant surprise awaits her.
Cast
Cast
Jeong Yu-mi
Jeong Yu-mi
Jo Yeo-jeong
Jo Yeo-jeong
Yoon Seung-ah
Kim Sun-young
Kim Sun-young
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
In Need of Romance - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 16 episodes
 
In Need of Romance - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 16 episodes
 
In Need of Romance - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more