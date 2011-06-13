"I Need Romance" is a series about three best friends in their early thirties who live in a big city and strive to find happiness. Fragile In Yeon works at a hotel and has been dating her boyfriend for 10 years. She hopes to get married soon, but fails to notice that her feelings for him have long turned into a convenient habit. Charismatic So Yeon changes partners periodically because she no longer believes in love after a difficult romance. Hyeon Joo is preparing for her wedding, where an unpleasant surprise awaits her.

