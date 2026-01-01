Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lanny Ross Lanny Ross
Kinoafisha Persons Lanny Ross

Lanny Ross

Lanny Ross

Date of Birth
19 January 1906
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 April 1988
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actress, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Gulliver's Travels 6.6
Gulliver's Travels (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gulliver's Travels 6.6
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Family 1939, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more