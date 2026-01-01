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Filmography
Lanny Ross
Lanny Ross
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lanny Ross
Lanny Ross
Lanny Ross
Date of Birth
19 January 1906
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 April 1988
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.6
Gulliver's Travels
(1939)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
1939
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.6
Gulliver's Travels
Gulliver's Travels
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Family
1939, USA
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