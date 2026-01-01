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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Vyrubov
Aleksandr Vyrubov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Vyrubov
Aleksandr Vyrubov
Aleksandr Vyrubov
Date of Birth
21 July 1882
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
2 June 1962
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.6
Daydreams
(1915)
6.2
Mirages
(1915)
6.1
Deti veka
(1915)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Romantic
Short
Year
All
1915
1914
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.2
Mirages
Mirazhi
Romantic
1915, Russian Empire
6.6
Daydreams
Gryozy
Drama, Short
1915, Russian Empire
6.1
Deti veka
Deti veka
Short, Drama, Romantic, Biography
1915, Russian Empire
5.9
Woman of Tomorrow
Zhenshchina zavtrashnego dnya
Drama, Short
1914, Russian Empire
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