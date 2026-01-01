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Aleksandr Vyrubov Aleksandr Vyrubov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Vyrubov

Aleksandr Vyrubov

Aleksandr Vyrubov

Date of Birth
21 July 1882
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
2 June 1962
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Daydreams 6.6
Daydreams (1915)
6.2
Mirages (1915)
Deti veka 6.1
Deti veka (1915)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.2
Mirages Mirazhi
Romantic 1915, Russian Empire
Daydreams 6.6
Daydreams Gryozy
Drama, Short 1915, Russian Empire
Deti veka 6.1
Deti veka Deti veka
Short, Drama, Romantic, Biography 1915, Russian Empire
Woman of Tomorrow 5.9
Woman of Tomorrow Zhenshchina zavtrashnego dnya
Drama, Short 1914, Russian Empire
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