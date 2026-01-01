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Lev Olevsky
Lev Olevsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lev Olevsky
Lev Olevsky
Lev Olevsky
Date of Birth
15 May 1913
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
1 January 1991
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Ivanna
(1959)
5.8
Roman i Francheska
(1960)
Filmography
5.8
Roman i Francheska
Roman i Francheska
Romantic
1960, USSR
6.6
Ivanna
Ivanna
Drama
1959, USSR
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