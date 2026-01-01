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Lev Olevsky Lev Olevsky
Kinoafisha Persons Lev Olevsky

Lev Olevsky

Lev Olevsky

Date of Birth
15 May 1913
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
1 January 1991
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Ivanna 6.6
Ivanna (1959)
Roman i Francheska 5.8
Roman i Francheska (1960)

Filmography

Roman i Francheska 5.8
Roman i Francheska Roman i Francheska
Romantic 1960, USSR
Ivanna 6.6
Ivanna Ivanna
Drama 1959, USSR
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