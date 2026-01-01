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Filmography
Mykhailo Zadniprovskyi
Mykhailo Zadniprovskyi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mykhailo Zadniprovskyi
Mykhailo Zadniprovskyi
Mykhailo Zadniprovskyi
Date of Birth
9 January 1924
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
9 June 1980
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
Destruction of the Squadron
(1965)
6.4
Marina's Destiny
(1954)
6.0
Soldier Girl
(1959)
Filmography
7.2
Destruction of the Squadron
Destruction of the Squadron
Drama, War
1965, USSR
5.8
Roman i Francheska
Roman i Francheska
Romantic
1960, USSR
6
Soldier Girl
Soldier Girl
Drama
1959, USSR
6.4
Marina's Destiny
Sudba Mariny
Romantic, Drama
1954, USSR
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