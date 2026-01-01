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Mykhailo Zadniprovskyi Mykhailo Zadniprovskyi
Kinoafisha Persons Mykhailo Zadniprovskyi

Mykhailo Zadniprovskyi

Mykhailo Zadniprovskyi

Date of Birth
9 January 1924
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
9 June 1980
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Destruction of the Squadron 7.2
Destruction of the Squadron (1965)
Marina's Destiny 6.4
Marina's Destiny (1954)
Soldier Girl 6.0
Soldier Girl (1959)

Filmography

Destruction of the Squadron 7.2
Destruction of the Squadron Destruction of the Squadron
Drama, War 1965, USSR
Roman i Francheska 5.8
Roman i Francheska Roman i Francheska
Romantic 1960, USSR
Soldier Girl 6
Soldier Girl Soldier Girl
Drama 1959, USSR
Marina's Destiny 6.4
Marina's Destiny Sudba Mariny
Romantic, Drama 1954, USSR
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