Merila Zare'i

Date of Birth
14 April 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

A Separation 8.1
A Separation (2011)
About Elly 7.9
About Elly (2009)
Bodyguard 6.1
Bodyguard (2016)

Genre
Year
Daughter 6
Daughter Dokhtar
Drama 2016, Iran
Bodyguard 6.1
Bodyguard Bodyguard
Action, Drama, Thriller 2016, Iran
A Separation 8.1
A Separation Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
Drama 2011, Iran
About Elly 7.9
About Elly Darbareye Elly
Mystery 2009, Iran / France
