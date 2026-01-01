Menu
Merila Zare'i
Merila Zare'i
Date of Birth
14 April 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.1
A Separation
(2011)
7.9
About Elly
(2009)
6.1
Bodyguard
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2016
2011
2009
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6
Daughter
Dokhtar
Drama
2016, Iran
6.1
Bodyguard
Bodyguard
Action, Drama, Thriller
2016, Iran
8.1
A Separation
Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
Drama
2011, Iran
Watch trailer
7.9
About Elly
Darbareye Elly
Mystery
2009, Iran / France
