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Magdalena Montezuma Magdalena Montezuma
Kinoafisha Persons Magdalena Montezuma

Magdalena Montezuma

Magdalena Montezuma

Date of Birth
2 October 1942
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
15 July 1984
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Bildnis einer Trinkerin 6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin (1979)
Beware of a Holy Whore 6.6
Beware of a Holy Whore (1971)
The Rose King 6.5
The Rose King (1986)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Rose King 6.5
The Rose King Der Rosenkönig
Musical, Drama 1986, France / Netherlands / West Germany / Portugal
Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse 6.5
Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse
Horror, Drama 1984, West Germany
Freak Orlando 5.8
Freak Orlando Freak Orlando
Fantasy 1981, West Germany
Bildnis einer Trinkerin 6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin Bildnis einer Trinkerin. Aller jamais retour
Drama 1979, West Germany
Beware of a Holy Whore 6.6
Beware of a Holy Whore Warnung vor einer heiligen Nutte
Comedy, Drama 1971, Germany / Italy
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