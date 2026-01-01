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About
Filmography
Magdalena Montezuma
Magdalena Montezuma
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magdalena Montezuma
Magdalena Montezuma
Magdalena Montezuma
Date of Birth
2 October 1942
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
15 July 1984
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin
(1979)
6.6
Beware of a Holy Whore
(1971)
6.5
The Rose King
(1986)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Musical
Year
All
1986
1984
1981
1979
1971
All
5
Films
5
Writer
1
Actress
5
6.5
The Rose King
Der Rosenkönig
Musical, Drama
1986, France / Netherlands / West Germany / Portugal
6.5
Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse
Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse
Horror, Drama
1984, West Germany
5.8
Freak Orlando
Freak Orlando
Fantasy
1981, West Germany
6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin
Bildnis einer Trinkerin. Aller jamais retour
Drama
1979, West Germany
6.6
Beware of a Holy Whore
Warnung vor einer heiligen Nutte
Comedy, Drama
1971, Germany / Italy
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