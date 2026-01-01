Menu
Marcelle Romée
Marcelle Romée
Marcelle Romée
Date of Birth
7 February 1903
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
3 December 1932
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1932
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.7
Lilac
Coeur de lilas
Drama
1932, France
