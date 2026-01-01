Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marcelle Romée Marcelle Romée
Kinoafisha Persons Marcelle Romée

Marcelle Romée

Marcelle Romée

Date of Birth
7 February 1903
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
3 December 1932
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Lilac 6.7
Lilac (1932)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lilac 6.7
Lilac Coeur de lilas
Drama 1932, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more