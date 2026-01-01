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Filmography
Madeleine Guitty
Madeleine Guitty
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Guitty
Madeleine Guitty
Madeleine Guitty
Date of Birth
5 July 1870
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
12 April 1936
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.7
Lilac
(1932)
6.6
The Smiling Madame Beudet
(1923)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Short
Year
All
1932
1923
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.7
Lilac
Coeur de lilas
Drama
1932, France
6.6
The Smiling Madame Beudet
La souriante Madame Beudet
Drama, Short
1923, France
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