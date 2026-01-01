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Madeleine Guitty Madeleine Guitty
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Guitty

Madeleine Guitty

Madeleine Guitty

Date of Birth
5 July 1870
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
12 April 1936
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Lilac 6.7
Lilac (1932)
The Smiling Madame Beudet 6.6
The Smiling Madame Beudet (1923)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lilac 6.7
Lilac Coeur de lilas
Drama 1932, France
The Smiling Madame Beudet 6.6
The Smiling Madame Beudet La souriante Madame Beudet
Drama, Short 1923, France
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