Aimi Satsukawa
Aimi Satsukawa
Date of Birth
20 August 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
152 cm (5 ft 0 in)
Popular Films
6.5
Funuke Show Some Love, You Losers!
(2007)
5.6
Sadako vs. Kayako
(2016)
5.5
Kikaidâ Reboot
(2014)
Filmography
4
Ossan's Love
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2016, Japan
5.6
Sadako vs. Kayako
Sadako vs. Kayako
Horror, Thriller
2016, Japan
Watch trailer
5.5
Kikaidâ Reboot
Kikaidâ Reboot
Action
2014, Japan
6.5
Funuke Show Some Love, You Losers!
Funuke domo, kanashimi no ai wo misero
Drama
2007, Japan
