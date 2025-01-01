Menu
Aimi Satsukawa
Date of Birth
20 August 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
152 cm (5 ft 0 in)

Popular Films

Funuke Show Some Love, You Losers! 6.5
Funuke Show Some Love, You Losers! (2007)
Sadako vs. Kayako 5.6
Sadako vs. Kayako (2016)
Kikaidâ Reboot 5.5
Kikaidâ Reboot (2014)

Filmography

Ossan's Love
Ossan's Love
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2016, Japan
Sadako vs. Kayako 5.6
Sadako vs. Kayako Sadako vs. Kayako
Horror, Thriller 2016, Japan
Kikaidâ Reboot 5.5
Kikaidâ Reboot Kikaidâ Reboot
Action 2014, Japan
Funuke Show Some Love, You Losers! 6.5
Funuke Show Some Love, You Losers! Funuke domo, kanashimi no ai wo misero
Drama 2007, Japan
